Will Forte’s beloved MacGruber is returning to television in his own series on Peacock, complete with a documentary-style trailer.

The show, which is hitting the streaming platform next month, catches up with the ultimate hero and uber patriot after rotting in prison for over a decade. Upon finally being released, our hero’s next mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past, Billy Zane’s Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. In order to defeat the forces of evil, MacGruber must recruit his old team of Kristen Wiig’s St. Elmo and Ryan Phillippe’s Dixon Piper to save the world.

The comedic super spy was originally created as a sketch in Saturday Night Live by the Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone and parodied the classic series MacGyver. This eight-episode season comes more than a decade following the box office disappointment of the 2010 film of the same name.

The trailer takes on the tone of a documentary, presenting a figure of an embattled former war hero behind bars and who was sent to prison for multiple murder charges. In an interview with MacGruber in prison, we are treated to a recounting of the various absurd spy stuff the character engaged in, such as when the character defecated in the upper portion of the toilet of an international dignitary in a move known as an “upper decker.”

The show will also feature roles by stars Sam Elliot, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke and Timothy V. Murphy.

Catch the misadventures of MacGruber and company when the series hits Peacock on Dec. 16.