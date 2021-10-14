Watch: Marvel Debuts New Trailer for Holiday-Themed Hawkeye Series

Marvel has released another trailer for the upcoming Hawkeye series coming to Disney Plus which shows off even more details and action sequences to hold fans over until the series premieres next month.



The new trailer, which can be viewed below, includes even more footage of the Steve Rogers, Hamilton-style musical that garnered so much attention and excitement after the first trailer dropped a few weeks ago. It also reveals that not one, but two episodes will be available when the series premieres next month.

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ddC5TjNG8C — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2021

Hawkeye takes place during the holiday season in New York City as Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton must team up with a young archer, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The pair must work together to defeat some old enemies from Clint’s past when he was the Ronin in the five years between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.



Fans of the Marvel comic books likely know Kate Bishop as Barton’s successor to the mantle of Hawkeye and Steinfeld’s portrayal of the character is shaping up to be a handful of a student for Renner’s older, more experienced archer.



While the trailer doesn’t offer too many details about the antagonists of the series, giving just enough information to entice fans to tune in when the series premieres, rumors suggest Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, otherwise known as the Kingpin, could be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming series which will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting November 24th.