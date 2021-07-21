Watch: Marvel Studios Assembled Trailer Reveals The Making Of Loki

One of the highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto television has come after the shows have concluded, with Disney Plus dropping a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled shortly after the respective finales of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now Loki.

Back in the olden days when physical media was really the only way to dig deep into a movie or series from a behind the scenes point of view, DVD releases would come packed with special features offering an insight into the casting, design, filming and editing process. The practice has become less and less prevalent in the age of streaming, though, but luckily the MCU never forgets how invested the fans are in ever aspect of the franchise’s projects.

Tom Hiddleston could probably talk about Loki all day long given his enduring and obvious love of the character, but it’s always fascinating to get an insight into how an ambitious adventure like the God of Mischief’s time traveling multiversal escapades came together from the perspective of the unsung heroes like the production designers, costumers and visual effects artist who are just important in bringing the MCU to life as the writers, directors and stars.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki is now streaming on Disney Plus, so if you’re still suffering withdrawal symptoms or are struggling to reconcile with the title hero being thrown into the wrong timeline, Sylvie effectively murdering a god, or Mobius not getting his hotly anticipated jet ski moment, then be sure to check it out to get one last fix of Loki before the next MCU series rolls along in just a few weeks, thanks to the animated What If…?.