Watch: Marvel unveils ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer at D23

Samuel L. Jackson has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s furniture since the franchise’s very first installment, but only now is he taking top billing in a project. It’s been a long time coming, but Secret Invasion looks as though it’s going to be worth the wait.

The first footage promises an impressive mix of the street-level and the cosmic, with Fury and his allies forced to combat a threat that could literally take the form of anyone anywhere at any time, so it’s easy to see why everyone in the maiden promo is showing so much concern.

Despite taking place almost 30 years after Captain Marvel in MCU continuity, the two are inextricably linked, with Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos also returning as the displaced alien seeks to prevent his fellow Skrulls from mounting a surreptitious invasion of Earth.

Marvel Reveals New Logo For Secret Invasion Series Coming To Disney Plus 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

There’s going to be an awful lot going on in Secret Invasion, which is also set to fill in the gaps as to Fury’s whereabouts since Spider-Man: Far From Home, while it’s additionally poised to tie directly into The Marvels, as well as offering a brand new insight into the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s life away from saving the world.

MCU regulars Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle are on board to complement a raft of newcomers including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermont Mulroney, and Carmen Ejogo among others, meaning that Secret Invasion has a huge amount of narrative and character-driven ground to cover. Based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, though, we’re confident it’ll be able to deliver and then some.