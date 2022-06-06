Watch: Meet ‘The Imperfects’ in first trailer for new Netflix supernatural superhero show

Netflix’s Geeked Week is now officially here, so the streaming giant is treating us to first-looks at numerous upcoming and returning series. One that promises to be a major contender for fans next big obsession is The Imperfects, an original supernatural superhero drama that should be perfect for lovers of The Umbrella Academy, Fate: The Winx Saga, and more. Check out the first-look trailer for the dark YA drama above.

As it’s not attached to a pre-existing IP, The Imperfects has flown under the radar during its development and production, so this trailer is likely the first time that most Netflix viewers will have heard of it. Promising lots of super-powered action, grizzly monsters, and teen angst, the teaser should definitely do the job of making sure folks keep an eye out for its arrival on the platform later this year.

As per the official synopsis, The Imperfects sees “three twenty-somethings band together to track down the scientist that turned them into monsters” in the hopes that they might become human again. Morgan, Taylor Campbell (Tilda), Rhianna Jagpal (Abbi), and Inaki Godoy (Juan) star as the trio of titular Imperfects, with Rhys Nicholson, Celina Martin, Kyra Zagorsky, and Italia Ricci also in the cast.

