Watch: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ teaser released by Disney Plus

National Treasure is back, this time in a brand new series on Disney Plus, as a teaser was released at this year’s Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

National Treasure: Edge of History is a brand new Disney Plus series based on the original film sequels from 2004 and 2007. The series stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, an adventurer who attempts to uncover her family’s past and save a lost American treasure. The series promises not only a new adventure but also a conspiracy that’s yet to be solved and discovered.

The Disney+ Original series, “National Treasure” Edge of History” is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie

franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in

search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past

and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

It was announced at Comic-Con 2022 that Harvey Keitel will be reprising his role as Peter Sadusky, the FBI Agent in charge of the theft of the Declaration of Independence back in the first film. Justin Bartha will also be reprising his role as tech expert Riley Poole. Also joining the brand new series are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Antonio Cipriano as Oren, Jake Austin Walker as Liam, and Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross.

National Treasure: Edge of History will be on Disney Plus. A release date for the series has not yet been revealed.