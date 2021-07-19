Watch: Netflix Drops First Sex Education Season 3 Trailer

Generally speaking, Netflix has always done well when it comes to original dramas revolving around a band of dysfunctional teenagers, which always tend to find a massive audience. Whether it’s the sci-fi shenanigans of the Stranger Things crew or the beautiful people of Outer Banks and everything in between, the subgenre has proven to be one of the platform’s most fruitful.

Despite the big crowds that the majority of high school-centric shows can always be relied on to draw in, you could make a well-founded argument that Sex Education is the best of the lot. Smart, sharp, acerbic and often emotionally shattering, the first two seasons have scored almost universal acclaim from critics and fans alike, with Netflix touting that both runs managed to draw in over 40 million streams in the first four weeks they were available.

Looking at those numbers, it’s far from a sleeper hit, and well on the way to becoming established as one of the most popular recurring projects on the platform. Season 3 is coming on September 21st, and the marketing campaign has officially kicked off with a meta promo advertising the widespread changes coming to Moordale Secondary School.

Almost the entire principal cast appear, with the notable exception of Gillian Anderson’s Dr. Jean Milburn and breakout star Ncuti Gatwa’s Eric Effiong, but the rest of the Sex Education gang are all present and accounted for. While no plot details are provided, it would be safe to assume that Asa Butterfield’s Otis is going to run into some trouble navigating the social and romantic minefield that comes with the territory of being a teenager, even if almost the entire ensemble are in their mid-to-late 20s by now.