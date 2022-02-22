Watch: Netflix drops trailer for ‘Young, Famous & African’

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for their reality show slated to hit the streaming platform next month, Young, Famous & African.

As you might’ve guessed by the title, the show follows a number of affluent, famous media figures from across the motherland. The group comes together in Johannesburg, South Africa, to embark on a journey of making new connections, finding romance, and maybe even reuniting with former sweethearts.

The series stars a who’s who of African celebrities, such as Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Innocent “2baba” Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Zari “The Boss Lady,” Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Andile Ncube.

The globetrotting entertainers will have their relationships and patience pushed to the limit as they flirt, fight, and play with their high-profile peers.

Touting itself as Netflix’s first-ever African reality series, the show is a glitzy “real-life soap opera” featuring some of the continent’s most popular celebrities, according to News24. The series was under production last summer, according to the article.

The series will likely appeal to fans of Netflix’s other reality show offerings, especially those in the romance department, such as Love is Blind, Love on the Spectrum, The Circle, and Too Hot to Handle.

Young, Famous & African comes to Netflix March 18.