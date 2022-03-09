Watch: Netflix releases official ‘Bridgerton Season 2’

Dear Readers, it would seem that Netflix has finally released the long-awaited trailer for its much anticipated second season of Bridgerton… as Lady Whistledown might put it.



The trailer is finally here, with only a few weeks left to go before the show itself lands on viewers’ screens. The trailer goes beyond the teaser that was released only a few weeks back allowing viewers even more tantalizing insight into what this second season has in store for them.



Warning: spoilers from the trailer ahead.

The ‘ton are back in full swing, out for the season, colorfully attending balls, boating, and playing rather passive-aggressive games of croquet. This time the story follows the eldest of the Bridgerton brood, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as he announces his intention to find a wife — or, rather, his mother announces it, much to the delight of the ladies of the ‘ton. It would seem that once again, Anthony must decide between his duty to his family, and feelings of the heart. Let’s hope he doesn’t make the same mistake this time as he did in season one.

Alongside the cast from last year, (sans Regé-Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings, much to the sadness of viewers) we welcome new arrivals to the scene, in the form of the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). It appears that Anthony sets his sights on sweet Edwina, a young woman in hope of a “charming” and “handsome” man, a love match. But to get to Edwina, Anthony must first win over the respect of her sister and keeper, Kate, who is aware of Anthony’s rakish past, and doubts very much that he will truly love her sister. Here we have an almost Shakespearean storyline — think Katherina from Taming of the Shrew, or the verbal sparring matches between Benedict and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing.

Image via Netflix

Kate seems to possess a strong intellect and quick tongue that Anthony must battle against, but in doing so, will he inadvertently fall for the wrong sister? The close finger-touches, lingering stares, and furtive glimpses at well-toned bodies in the trailer would certainly incline us to believe so. Jonathon Bailey even seems to challenge Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy for ‘best exit from a lake in a white shirt’.

Alongside Anthony’s story, of course, we have the supporting characters. Colin (Luke Newton) appears to have returned from his travels, having been left heartbroken over his failed engagement to Marina, which lands Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) back where she was during the first season, wondering if their friendship will become something more. Penelope should be looking over her shoulder though — as we now know, from the very end of the last episode of season one, that she is our gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (wonderfully voiced by Julie Andrews), whom the Queen is still anxious to unmask. Daphne is also here, though alas, without her husband, but with her new bundle of joy, and ready to assist her family where she can, seemingly through offering some sage advice here and there. We are offered a very brief glimpse of our resident feminist Elouise (Claudia Jessie) as well, having a moment with a young man.

All in all, the trailer seems to burst with color, passion, and intrigue, all wrapped in a Regency period bow, which is exactly what fans expect after the first season became a global smash hit for Netflix. The streaming giant has already planned to go ahead with seasons three and four, with the hopes of producing eight seasons to correspond to the books, and to see a happily-ever-after ending for each Bridgerton child.

Bridgerton season two will be available to stream on Netflix from March 25.