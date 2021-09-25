Watch: Netflix Reveals First Trailer For Mark Millar’s Super Crooks

Netflix spent upwards of $30 million to acquire Mark Millar’s Millarworld, only for the investment to blow up in their faces when Jupiter’s Legacy lasted for one eight-episode season. The superhero epic was estimated to have set the streamer back $200 million, but didn’t generate reviews or viewership figures strong enough to justify its continued existence.

Instead of a second run for the intended flagship show, the platform has rejigged its approach, announcing shortly afterwards that a live-action adaptation of Super Crooks would act as the erstwhile replacement. Before that, though, an animated version is coming to Netflix in November, and the first trailer has been revealed as part of the prelude to today’s TUDUM event.

Initially created by Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu, Super Crooks was released as a four-issue miniseries in 2012. It’s been in development for streaming since long before Jupiter’s Legacy aired, with director Motonobu Hori calling the shots. The action-packed effort hails from animation studio BONES, best known for Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia, so this one should go down a storm with anime fans.

It makes sense for Super Crooks to kick off what’s set to be a major day for Netflix announcements, when it could end up getting lost in the shuffle later one, where a cavalcade of big hitters will be dropping huge reveals of their own.