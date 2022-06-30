Watch: Netflix shares a teaser for a stacked summer of animated originals

Netflix has something for the whole family with this summer’s latest animated films and series set to debut every week. The streaming giant prepares to unveil its newest originals over the next few months, including well-known as well as never-before-seen franchises. If fun in the sun isn’t enough to keep the kids occupied, Netflix has everything you need for the coming weeks. Check out the preview teaser below, showcasing all the exciting content coming soon to Netflix.

Netflix has the whole family covered this summer with new films and series debuting every week! The Sea Beast, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Lost Ollie, 13: The Musical, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Cuphead Show! and more!



FOR MORE: https://t.co/0ADh84Rzt1 pic.twitter.com/O4wWqfj4hY — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2022

Here’s a short preview of some of the most anticipated projects, courtesy of Netflix:

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Together with an English knight named Wandering Blade, Po must embark on a journey to find four magical weapons before a pair of weasel bandits get there first. Jack Black is making his long-awaited return as everyone’s favorite butt-kicking panda in an exclusive series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which welcomes pop star and host Rita Ora to the established Dreamworks franchise as the voice of Wandering Blade. Prepare to feel the thunder when Dragon Warrior Po returns on July 14.

The Sea Beast

Chris William’s makes his solo directorial debut with the assistance of an ensemble cast for The Sea Beast, the tale of a legendary sea monster hunter and a young stowaway who befriends one of the most dangerous monsters of all. Starring the talented voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Dan Stevens, The Sea Beast arrives on Netflix on July 8.

Lost Ollie

Based on the 2016 children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey by William Joyce, Lost Ollie stars Jonathan Groff as the titular character with Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, and Jake Johnson in supporting roles. In a heartwarming tale of friendship and devotion, Lost Ollie follows a stranded toy that finds its way home to a young boy that lost much more than just a stuffed animal. Lost Ollie will blend live-action with computer animation and has been confirmed to release on August 24.

13: The Musical

For High School Musical fans, both young and old, 13: The Musical could be a much-needed blast from the past. Adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name, the music and lyrics are written by Jason Robert Brown. Tamra Davis signs on to direct Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, a soon-to-be 13-year-old who must learn to master the navigation of complex social circles all while dealing with a life-changing move to New York City and the pressures of fitting in at his new school. In an attempt to make friends, Evan turns his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Joining Golden, the 13 cast includes Peter Hermann, Debra Messing, and Rhea Pearlman, among others. 13: The Musical arrives on August 12, only on Netflix.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Coming to Netflix on August 5, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie sees Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Josh Brener, and Brandon Mychal Smith voicing the eponymous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo. In the 90-minute long animated film, the Turtles are warned of an impending invasion by a mysterious stranger from the future named Casey Jones.

The Cuphead Show!

Renowned slapstick comedy series, The Cuphead Show! has received its Netflix adaptation. Having aired its first season on February 18, 2022, Netflix’s annual five-day event Geeked Week recently revealed that The Cuphead Show! had been renewed for another season. Based on the 2017 Canadian video game Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! follows the misadventures of Cuphead and his brother, Mugman. Tru Valentino stars as Cuphead, Frank Todaro as Mugman and Grey Griffin, Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, and Wayne Brady in supporting roles. Season 2 is set to be released on August 19.

In addition, Netflix has unveiled previews for a handful of other new and returning series, including Jurassic Word: Camp Cretaceous, Floor is Lava, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, and Action Pack. Be sure to keep a close eye on the Netflix app and stay tuned for these exciting releases.