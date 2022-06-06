Watch: Netflix unveils official trailer for ‘Resident Evil’ series

As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week announcements, the streaming giant has unveiled the official trailer for its Resident Evil series, based on the largely successful video game and feature-film franchise of the same name. The five-day virtual event commenced on Monday, June 6, and plans to end on Friday, June 10. Geeked Week is Netflix’s blowout event for all things entertainment, including exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances, and more. So far, Netflix has launched its television series showcase, providing exclusive looks at Wednesday, Warrior Nun, Manifest, and more.

In the two-minute-long trailer, we see snippets of the “new” Umbrella Corporation at work, experimenting with the T-virus and vowing to “change the world.” Audiences are also given a closer look at the Resident Evil cast; Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Ahad Raza Mir, Paola Núñez and introducing Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker.

The official synopsis for the Resident Evil series reads as follows:

Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise.

In addition, the full story details have been revealed just months prior to the expected release. As per TotalFilm/GamesRadar, “The plotline involves 14-year-old half-twins Jade and Billie Wesker moving to New Raccoon City. They come to realize that their father may be concealing dark secrets, both that could destroy the world and reveal their true origins.”

Netflix’s adaptation marks the first television series for Capcom’s long-running franchise, which has spawned six live-action films between 2002 and 2016, three animated feature films; Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Damnation, and Resident Evil: Vendetta since the first Resident Evil was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara in 1996. Resident Evil has since been named the highest-grossing franchise in the horror and zombie genres.

Catch Resident Evil on Netflix when it premieres on July 14, 2022.