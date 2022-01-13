Watch: Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ spinoff ‘Human Resources’ gets new teaser

Human Resources, the spinoff of Netflix’s massively popular adult animated series Big Mouth, is almost here and fans finally know exactly when it will arrive thanks to a new teaser trailer shared today.

Human Resources will drop on Netflix on March 18 and six of the new cast members for the show have also been revealed. According to Deadline, Petra the Ambition Gremlin will be voiced by Rosie Perez with Jemain Clement voicing a character named Simon Sex. Thandiwe Newton is voicing Mona the Hormone Monstress, Henry Winkler will be Keith from Grief and Maria Bamford rounds out the new additions as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

While Big Mouth focuses mostly on the human characters in the franchise and their dilemmas dealing with coming of age, Human Resources will put the spotlight on the monsters of the show taking fans into their everyday lives.

The new additions to the cast will join returning members Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

In the newly released teaser, you’ll get a glimpse of the new additions to the cast as well as some returning stars as the inner workings of Human Resources are explained.

“Meet the professional team of creatures who make humans … human. From the creators of Big Mouth, Human Resources streams March 18, only on Netflix.” Via Netflix

There will likely be more footage shared from the series before it drops on Netflix in the coming months but for now, fans will have to hang tight.