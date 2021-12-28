A new trailer has dropped for season two of the Netflix docuseries Cheer. With it, we’re getting a glimpse into the fact that the follow-up season will address sexual misconduct allegations against one of the first season’s breakout stars. You can watch the trailer right here.

The individual in question is Jerry Harris, who quickly rose to prominence as a fan favorite in the show’s initial season, but whose personal life was embattled following its release. He was arrested on child pornography charges in September 2020, ET reports. A spokesperson for Harris told the outlet he disputes any claims against him.

Harris pleaded not guilty to seven charges in total in December 2020, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving of child pornography, one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, and one count of enticement. If convicted, the 22-year-old faces a 15-year minimum sentence for each of the sexual exploitation charges, with the enticement charge carrying a minimum of 10 years, ET reported.

The trailer shows glimpses of the real-life legal drama unfolding, including footage of the FBI raiding Harris’ home, as Coach Monica Aldama laments, “It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve had…I can’t even, like, process it right now.”

We’re also introduced to the Navarro cheer squad’s rival Trinity Valley’s new head coach Vontae Johnson proclaiming, in the context of athletic competition, “My mindset was how I was in football…I’m out to destroy you.”

The stakes certainly look higher than ever in Netflix‘s Cheer season two, which comes to the streaming platform on Jan. 12, 2022.