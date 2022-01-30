Watch: New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ trailer teases Mandalorian team-up

In classic Disney Plus fashion, the Mouse House’s streaming service is keen to keep details on the final two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett to a minimum, but its latest trailer still does the job of hyping us up for the Star Wars show’s conclusion. Last week’s episode, essentially a backdoor prequel to The Mandalorian season three, brought back Pedro Pascal as the internet’s beloved Din Djarin. And next time, the fandom’s two favorite Mandos will team up once again.

The new teaser trailer, which you can catch above, recaps where things left off. At the end of episode four, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his loyal lieutenant Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) decided to wage war on the Pyke Syndicate, whose spreading operations are challenging Fett’s turf. However, to do this they need some extra “muscle.” As the promo reminds us, Shand approached Djarin in episode five with a proposal to partner up again. The bounty hunter was more than happy to accept the offer “on the house.”

The Pyke Syndicate might be a huge operation, but they could well be the underdogs in the fight that’s to come, thanks to the combined fear factor of their opponents. Namely, the legendary Fett, the current wielder of the Darksaber, and a master assassin. Not to mention that Fett has a rancor as a pet and the trailer teases that merciless Wookiee Black Krrsantan might join their team. The Pykes aren’t going to know what hit ’em.

With the season clocking in at the slightly odd episode count of seven, and a second run yet to be confirmed, fans should make sure to savor these next two instalments of The Book of Boba Fett as they release Wednesdays on Disney Plus. We’re not sure when the next Star Wars TV series gets here, but Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor are both set to premiere some time later this year.