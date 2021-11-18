Watch: new ‘Hawkeye’ featurette highlights Clint and Kate’s BFF energy

In anticipation of Marvel’s new series Hawkeye, slated to premiere its first two episodes on Disney Plus next week, we’re getting treated to a new featurette highlighting the dynamic between Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and his protégé, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

The series takes place in a post-blip New York City, where now-retired Avenger Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye is getting ready to embark on a seemingly basic mission: getting back to his family for Christmas. But a threat that emerges from the shadows of his past prompts our hero to reluctantly recruit the 22-year-old hero-in-training and skilled archer known as Kate Bishop, who also happens to be Clint’s biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

As the featurette explores, their dynamic is at times bickering, at times bantering, but all along the way the characters perhaps unwittingly develop some major BFF energy.

“Finding the banter between Clint and Kate came pretty naturally,” Steinfeld explained.

“Their chemistry was so on,” remarked co-director Bert.

“They can bicker and have you giggling behind the monitors. But then you see them in action sequences and it’s just lightning,” added co-director Bertie.

Even star Renner exclaimed that “the intersection of those two characters becomes really the big base of what this show is about. I begrudgingly have her as a partner, if you will. And then our friendship grows.”

However, it’s not all fun and games as The Hurt Locker star explained, “We certainly get our butt kicked all over this show.”

We’re ready to get the Thanksgiving appetizers ready and enjoy what is shaping up to be what sounds like an action buddy comedy of sorts when Hawkeye hits Disney Plus on Nov. 24.