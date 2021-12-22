Watch: New sizzle reel for HBO Max looks ahead to 2022

With 2022 just weeks away, WarnerMedia has released a sizzle reel featuring a selection of some of the most anticipated new shows and movies coming to the HBO Max next year.



The sizzle reel, which is available to view above, shows clips from new seasons of shows like Euphoria, Westworld, The Righteous Gemstones, Gossip Girl, The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves, Barry, His Dark Materials, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Nevers, Hacks, Sesame Street.



Additionally, there are a number of new shows coming to HBO Max in 2022 including the Suicide Squad spinoff, Peacemaker, The Gilded Age, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The White House Plumbers, We Own This City, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, DMZ, Love and Death, The Staircase, Our Flag Means Death, and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Finally, the sizzle reel teased the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special and some of the movies making their way to the platform including The Last Duel, Free Guy, F9: The Fast Saga, Father of the Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Hunt, House Party, and Moonshot.



The trailer also teases, via an accompanying description, that there are other series and films on the horizon they can’t show just yet. The platform looks to have a year chock-full of content ahead, but if you’re looking to get your HBO fix today, there’s no better place to get started than with The Matrix Resurrections.