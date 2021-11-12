Watch: New Trailer For Love Life Season 2 On HBO Max

A new trailer for Sam Boyd’s romantic dramedy anthology series on HBO Max, Love Life, condenses the show’s compelling premise into a powerful two-minute sequence. Each season of Love Life traces the long arc of a character’s romantic life as the character moves from heartbreak to heartbreak.

The second season of Love Life premiered on Oct. 28 on HBO Max and has remained popular since, with the final episode of season two airing just yesterday. Season two stars William Jackson Harper (Chidi Anagonye from The Good Place) as Marcus Watkins, a Black millennial who works in publishing, as he navigates the collapse of his marriage and pursues new relationships in New York in the aftermath of his divorce.

Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, and Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) join Harper in season two’s ensemble cast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its depiction of single Black millennial men, and season two received a critic rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and Metascore of 78 on Metacritic.

Season two was met with greater praise than the show’s first, which starred Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) as Darby Carter. The season revolved around unreciprocated feelings and abusive relationships, shining a light on many of the challenges of millennial dating, including co-parenting. The first season was faulted for its clichés, coming in at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes and 54 on Metacritic.

Love Life is streaming now on HBO Max.