Watch: A Nightmare On Elm Street Fan Trailer Imagines It As A Netflix Show

Now that self-quarantining and social distancing have become the new norm to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people have been catching up on or discovering new shows on various streaming platforms. In fact, they’re streaming so much that Netflix has been asked to slow down its streaming and decrease the quality from HD to standard definition to prevent an internet overload. This is what we’ve come to, folks.

With streaming now owning the entertainment space though while movie theaters and theme parks are shut down, there’s prime real estate for just about any show you would want to see and for some, that would be a Nightmare on Elm Street Netflix series. If it existed, that is.

A YouTuber by the name of Mindd Kidzag has made a new fan trailer for the horror movie which imagines the IP as a Netflix show. It doesn’t stray too far away from the previous films in the series, but it’s still a friendly reminder that the franchise has been great in the past and that may would love to see it return.

Freddy Krueger Pays The Goldbergs A Visit In New Halloween Episode Photos 1 of 14

Thankfully, they may get their wish, as the rights are now back in the Wes Craven estate and they’ve been taking pitches for new movies. And while they haven’t locked down a story just yet, this trailer should help fill the void in the meantime as fans wait to see which direction the property will head in next.

It’s actually really well made, too. Kidzag takes scenes from The New Mutants, It: Chapter Two and the 2010 A Nightmare on Elm Street among others and we could totally see it working as a Netflix series. After all, we saw from The Haunting of Hill House that horror shows can be very popular on streaming platforms and Hollywood’s successfully rebooted Halloween, so why not A Nightmare on Elm Street for television?