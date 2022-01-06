Watch: nobody gets out clean in Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ season 4 part 1 trailer

We’re now getting the first full-length trailer for Ozark season four, part one in what looks to be the highest stakes facing the Byrde family we’ve yet seen and the lengths they’re willing to go to finally break free from the stranglehold of the cartel.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s Marty and Wendy Byrde return as everyone’s favorite white-collar money launderers operating in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri under the forced hand of the cartel. Now, they serve as messengers for the criminal syndicate, issuing a threat to a rival criminal organization, overseen by Lisa Emery’s Darlene Snell, for starting back up her heroin trade.

Will Marty and Wendy make it out of the money laundering business with their souls — and lives — intact? Only time will tell, as the Byrde’s corruption apparently spreads to their children. In addition, it seems there may be a rift widening between Marty and his former mentee, Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore.

Ozark Season 4 Images 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since its debut in 2017, the series has proved to be a hit with both critics and fans, garnering Garner two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Bateman, who in addition to appearing in front of the camera also executive produces and directs episodes of the show, has himself snagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series in 2019.

The first part of Ozark‘s 14-episode season four will debut on Jan. 21 with the second half debuting later on this year.