Watch: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ trailer teases a Disney Plus Day treat

Journey behind the scenes of the return of a Jedi with this upcoming making-of documentary all about the biggest Star Wars event of 2022. Earlier this year, Ewan McGregor finally donned his brown robes again for Obi-Wan Kenobi, marking his first time playing the legendary Jedi Knight in 17 years. Fans will soon be able to see how the momentous miniseries came together with Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, headed to Disney Plus next month.

The Mouse House’s streaming platform announced the documentary as part of the roll-out of its plans for Disney Plus Day 2022, the second annual celebration of the site which is coming this Sept. 8. While Marvel fans have the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder and a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to look forward to, Star Wars diehards can enjoy this behind-the-scenes special, which you can get a taste of via the new trailer above, with a poster also being unveiled.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' Poster

The trailer features soundbites from McGregor, Darth Vader himself Hayden Christensen — who likewise returned for the first time since the prequels — and director Deborah Chow, as they reflect on what it was like to make this hugely important chapter in the ever-expanding Star Wars canon, as well as touching on the scale of the production and the hard work that went into bringing the show to life from the cast and crew.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return will showcase never-before-seen footage, colorful personal stories, and meaningful moments, as well as visits to the creature shop, props department, and more. The special promises to celebrate the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique — the respect and passion for the franchise’s generation-spanning legacy and its beloved cache of characters. Don’t miss the special when it premieres on Disney Plus’ big day, Sept. 8.