Watch: Oscar Isaac reveals what makes ‘Moon Knight’ in new featurette

Moon Knight finally makes his MCU debut next Wednesday and you need to prepare yourself for one of the strangest heroes around. The character suffers from Dissociative Personality Disorder, meaning there are two competing personalities bouncing around in his head: mild-mannered English gift shop employee Steven Grant and gritty action hero mercenary Marc Spector.

Then there’s Khonshu, the ancient Egyptian god of vengeance who’s chosen Marc as his avatar. It’s… complicated.

Marvel Studios have sent us the first four episodes and we can confirm that it’s like nothing else in the MCU. Now, in a new featurette, star Oscar Isaac gives everyone a taste of what’s coming.

Isaac describes his character as a “complicated man battling an inner conflict and struggling for balance,” wrapping up the video by saying “trust me, he’s the one you’ll see coming.” That final comment is a reference to Moon Knight’s bright white outfit, which is justified in the comics by: “I don’t wear white to hide myself. I wear it so they’ll see me coming. So they’ll know who it is.”

Co-stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke also introduce their characters. Layla is billed as a “force of strength wondering what the hell is happening around her,” while Dr. Arthur Harrow is “a mysterious figure, worshipped, exalted, and you don’t want to come face to face with his unworldly power.”

It’s a very fun peek into what’s almost certainly going to be another smash-hit for Marvel. Time to begin counting down the days until Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus on March 30.