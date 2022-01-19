The past year’s Droughtlander has been anything but kind to fans of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, but STARZ has finally delivered us from pain by releasing the first trailer for the upcoming sixth season.

Outlander will continue to chronicle the story of the time traveler Claire Randall Fraser on Mar. 6, with an all-new season of the popular STARZ series that’ll adapt A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the author’s sixth book in the saga. And as you can see above, Jamie and Claire’s next outing will involve the American Revolutionary War, which will supposedly turn life in Fraser’s Ridge upside down for all its colorful inhabitants.

Jamie will no doubt be torn between loyalty to the Crown and honor to his fellow American citizens, though being the Jacobite that he is at heart, we can easily guess which side our characters will pick in the upcoming chapter. The show will also depict the continued struggles of Brianna and Roger as they adapt to life in the 18th century, not to mention that the narrative will deal with the Native Americans and their existential crisis, as well. Oh, and yes… as ever, there’ll be a ton of steamy scenes between Claire and Jamie, so you can rest assured in that regard.

If the first trailer wasn’t enough to quench your Droughtlander thirst, then perhaps this official poster and images from Season 6 will definitely do the trick:

'Outlander' Season 6 Official Poster And Photos Released 1 of 15

Click to skip



























Click to zoom

While the trailer can definitely hype every last Outlander fan, let’s just pray that all of our cast members make it out of season 6 alive, especially given this story’s track record whenever the characters are thrust into another historic war.