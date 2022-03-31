It’s time to relive the glory days of early reality TV — where the premise was as simple as putting a bunch of strangers in a house to live together — with the forthcoming Paramount Plus original series, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.

As reality show fanatics could probably guess, the premise centers around reuniting legacy cast members from the iteration of the show that took place 20 years ago in “The Big Easy,” including David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf.

Watch as all the drama, nostalgia, and heartfelt reunions unfold, as the roommates move back in together for a second shot at not worrying about being polite and getting real with each other.

In addition to The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, the streaming service will re-air the original show that was filmed in 2000, The Real World: New Orleans, in April as well.

MTV’s original The Real World first aired in 1992, and is widely credited with popularizing the reality TV genre, even if PBS’ An American Family was technically the first of its kind when it aired way back in 1973.

This will technically be the third season in the Real World Homecoming series, with the first season reuniting the cast from New York, and the second season reuniting the cast from Los Angeles — both of which aired last year.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans comes to Paramount Plus April 20, and the OG The Real World: New Orleans will hit the streaming service one week prior, on April 13.