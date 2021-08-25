Watch: Paramount Plus Teases Star Trek Day 2021 Celebrations

Two weeks from today marks 55 years exactly since Sept. 8th 1966—the day Star Trek first graced our screens. Growing out of The Original Series, which was cancelled after just three seasons, Trek evolved to become one of the biggest and most enduring sci-fi franchises in the world. And Paramount Plus will celebrate this milestone occasion in style, complete with a live-streamed series of events and panels.

Coming live from Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, the Star Trek Day celebrations will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton. Expect in-person panels and “legacy moments” with iconic cast members, as well as surprise appearances, announcements, and reveals throughout.

All five Paramount Plus series—that’s Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks and the upcoming Strange New Worlds and Prodigy—will be represented on the day, with each show’s cast and crew coming together for a panel apiece. A panel titled “Roddenberry Legacy” will then take a look back at the franchise’s history, with contributions from TOS and The Next Generation stars. Jeff Russo, composer for Discovery and Picard, will also be present, conducting a live orchestra.

Check out the trailer for Star Trek Day, which reminds us how far its come, via the player above.

Here’s the full panel line-up and details:

Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander, as well as co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers

Star Trek: Lower Decks , with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero, alongside series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan

Star Trek: Picard , with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman. The panel also hosts a special live performance from Isa Briones singing "Blue Skies," which was featured in the Picard season one finale.

Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry's son and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series). The panelists will discuss the Star Trek creator's indelible impact on science-fiction and culture.

Star Trek Day will likewise include the return of the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign. For every tweet using that hashtag, Paramount Plus and the Roddenberry Foundation will donate $1 to charitable organizations who champion equality, social justice, the arts, and innovation. Fans will also be able to make use of a special “STARTREKDAY20” coupon code for the official Star Trek store, which provides a 20% sitewide discount.

Starting 7:30pm CT on Wednesday, Sept. 8th, Star Trek fans worldwide can stream the celebrations for free at StarTrek.com. Following their live airing, the panels will then become available on Paramount Plus’ YouTube channel.