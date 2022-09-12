Watch: Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special trailer is a scream

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt‘s tenth comedy special, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 20. Not only will it be the comedian’s fourth consecutive Netflix special, but it will also mark his directorial debut.

Courtesy of Netflix

We All Scream is the culmination of a busy year for Oswalt. He voiced Matthew the Raven in Netflix’s hit series The Sandman and he’s also been making the festival rounds promoting his latest indie effort, I Love My Dad, the story (based on a very cringe-inducing real-life occurrence) of a father who “catfishes” his own son into thinking he’s a woman in order to maintain a relationship with him. Oswalt is also set to appear in Weird, the upcoming parodic biopic of Weird Al Yankovic as well as the indie animated sci-fi film, MEAD.

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

In his latest stand-up special, the latest effort in a career that spans over three decades now, it’s not surprising that Oswalt focuses on the realities of facing his life as a Gen X senior citizen. “In my 20s, I would walk into propellers and put some Bactine on it. I was fine,” he quips, “Now if a pine cone falls near me, my spine implodes.”

In addition to the foibles and pitfalls of his approaching “Golden Years,” Oswalt also muses on pandemic living and just what he “could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown,” as well as “the Baby Boomers’ last temper tantrum” according to Netflix’s official press release.

The special, filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado, features material Oswalt honed on the road while on his 2021-22 “Who’s Ready to Laugh?” tour. In addition to directing, Oswalt produced, alongside Dave Rath, Neal Marshall, and Marcus Raboy.