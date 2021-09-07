There’s a new Pokémon movie headed to Netflix in early October.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is set to be released on Netflix on Oct. 8, 2021. An English-language trailer for the upcoming film, which was originally released in Japan on Dec. 25 last year, hit YouTube earlier today.

The trailer teases a charming and familiar premise, returning Ash and Pikachu to the small screen for another adventure. This time, the duo find themselves in the Forest of Okoya, where they stumble upon a young boy who’s been raised by Pokémon.

Channeling some very Tarzan vibes, the movie seems set to follow Ash and Pikachu—pursued, as always, by the malicious Team Rocket—as they help Koko defend the titular Secret Jungle against greedy invaders.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is fully dubbed by an excellent cast. The film will feature Sarah Natochenny as Ash Ketchum, a role she has played since season 9 of the Pokémon anime, and Ikue Ōtani will return as Pikachu, a character she has portrayed since the 90s.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, remakes of the classic Gen IV games, are due for release later this year. Check out the latest gameplay over here.