Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for House of the Dragon

After a shocking episode that was released today, previews for episode seven of HBO’s House of the Dragon did not disappoint. Not only it continued the ongoing strife both Rhaenyra and Alicent had, but it also hinted at a future alliance between the future queen of Kings Landing, and her uncle, Prince Daemon.

The preview was released on the Game of Thrones YouTube channel, where it showcased more drama, a funeral, conflict, and a possible fight between the two families. The episode continues from the events from episode six, where Laena Velaryon died after a failed childbirth. Rhaenyra then learns that she needs to be a fierce leader in order to be taken seriously after she and her family fled to Dragonstone.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Laena’s dragon, Vhagar is missing after it killed its owner under her orders. Also, there was the death of Lyonel and Ser Harwin Strong after Lyonel attempted to resign his position as ‘the hand of the king’, and rumors of Rhaeynra and Harwin’s affair began to spread.

Season one of House of the Dragon is set to have ten episodes in total. While the first half focused on a young princess Rhaenyra and her proclamation that she will be next in line to the Iron Throne, the second half sets up the conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower and their respective families.

Episodes one to six of House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes released every Sunday.