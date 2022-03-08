Watch: Prime Video reveals first footage from Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’

Chris Pratt hasn’t been a series regular on television since his Parks and Recreation days, instead busying himself with becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the business, where he can almost exclusively be found in the realm of the big budget blockbuster.

However, that’s all set to change in July when Prime Video’s The Terminal List arrives, even if it’s hardly a quaint drama. The spy series follows the actor’s James Reece, who finds himself the sole survivor of an ambush that leaves the entirety of his Navy SEAL team dead.

Upon returning home, he’s wracked with guilt and dogged by questions regarding what happened, and why he was the only one to make it out alive. Of course, a conspiracy soon reveals itself to be in play, with shadowy forces putting even more lives in danger as he seeks to uncover the truth.

Chris Pratt Shares First BTS Photos From Amazon Series The Terminal List 1 of 4

While the first footage revealed by Prime Video runs for less than 20 seconds, it nonetheless does a solid job in establishing the fast-paced tone and grounded aesthetic of The Terminal List. Having already landed a massive hit for the platform via The Tomorrow War, the continued collaboration between Pratt’s Indivisible Productions and Amazon’s streaming service looks set to continue proving fruitful for both parties.

Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, JD Pardo, and Jai Courtney are just some of the names set to lend support across The Terminal List‘s eight episodes, which arrive all at once on Prime Video on July 1.