Chris Pratt Earning Over $10 Million For Amazon Series The Terminal List

As one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Chris Pratt returning to the world of episodic television for the first time since Parks and Recreation is a huge deal, and Amazon’s The Terminal List continues the working relationship between the actor and the streaming service that saw The Tomorrow War pull in huge viewing numbers on the platform, with a sequel already in early development.

Training Day, The Equalizer and Olympus Has Fallen director Antoine Fuqua will helm the entire run of episodes, with Pratt taking top billing as James Reece, while he also produces through his Indivisible banner. Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, the story follows a Navy SEAL who survives an ambush during a classified operation that leaves his entire team dead. Upon returning home, new evidence about the attack comes to light that puts Reece and his family in danger after he discovers a conspiracy against him that threatens the lives of his loved ones.

It’s not the most original setup we’ve ever heard, but it’s a solid enough premise for what’s set to be an action-heavy show with the potential to explore some topical sociopolitical subtext. Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, LaMonica Garrett and Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger co-star, and it turns out the leading man will be earning a fortune for his small screen efforts.

Pratt will reportedly pocket $1.4 million for each episode The Terminal List, comfortably making him one of the highest-paid names in the history of television. With eight installments penciled in for the first season, that’s over $11 million in total, which is roughly what you’d expect to be awarded to an A-lister of his caliber, especially one with a slew of high profile blockbusters on the horizon including Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.