The Tomorrow War Sequel In Early Development At Amazon

Well, that didn’t take long. Sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War only premiered on Amazon last Friday, and on the press circuit director Chris McKay was talking up the prospect of sequels and spinoffs, something the platform is evidently keen to explore now that discussions are already underway to reunite the core creative team for a sequel.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Amazon are lagging behind many of the other combatants in the streaming wars in terms of high profile original content, something that’s no doubt going to be remedied following the company’s acquisition of MGM. However, a marquee franchise with a proven A-list star like Chris Pratt in the lead would definitely be a good place to start.

As per the initial report, McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean are in talks to return, along with core cast members Pratt, Betty Gilpin, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons. There’s no word on potential plot details, but given the heavy time travel aspect of The Tomorrow War, the possibilities are literally endless.

Having developed the first installment with Paramount, Skydance are now partnering up with Amazon to build The Tomorrow War 2 from the ground up. Ironically, having failed twice to reinvigorate the Terminator series for theaters, the production company now have a pair of viable action-heavy sci-fi properties set up at rival streamers, with Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 recently confirmed to be shooting next year.

Audiences clearly enjoyed The Tomorrow War, and it’s poised to break all sorts of viewership records for Amazon, so it was inevitable talks would begin at some stage. That being said, looking at McKay and Pratt’s jam-packed schedules, it could be a while away yet.