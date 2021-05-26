Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Amazon Buying MGM

There’s been talk that MGM had been looking to sell up since as early as mid-2019, with Disney and Netflix named as potential buyers, but the deal has now been closed, with Amazon purchasing the studio and its entire back catalogue of movies and TV shows for a cool $8.45 billion.

Amazon has always been viewed as having one of the weaker libraries out of the Big Five streaming platforms, lagging behind Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Hulu in terms of both high profile originals and the selection of pre-existing titles on offer, but that’s all set to change in a big way. The company have acquired over 4,000 feature films and 17,000 TV shows, while a number of marketable brands are set to be reinvented, rebooted or remade. Naturally, the internet has a lot to say about the takeover, and you can see some of the reactions below.

Obviously, James Bond is the big one, with Amazon now in control of the legendary spy series, but production company Eon have already released a statement saying they remain committed to the theatrical model for 007. However, once No Time to Die draws the Daniel Craig era to an end, the next iteration of the long-running franchise could arguably be the most important one ever.

Amazon are also now in possession of Rocky, RoboCop, Legally Blonde, The Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Tomb Raider, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, 12 Angry Men and many more. Quite a few of those aforementioned movies have new sequels, remakes or reboots in development already, so it’ll be interesting to see how the likes of RoboCop Returns, Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III or the second outing for Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft that’s set to be directed by Misha Green will be affected now that MGM is Amazon’s property.

