Watch: ‘Severance’ trailer strikes a bloody work/life balance

Apple has spent an absolute fortune on exclusive film and television content for its streaming service, but very few projects have managed to puncture the mainstream and seize the zeitgeist in the same way as many Netflix shows, or Disney Plus’ content set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars.

That’s not to say it isn’t worth your time, but there’s been a recurring feeling that the platform is putting the big-name horse ahead of the quality cart. However, if you’ve ever wondered what could happen if you were offered a unique shot at striking the work/life balance, then-upcoming series Severance could be the one for you.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller of all people, marking a significant change of pace for the star behind the camera, Adam Scott stars as a worker bee at Lumon Industries. He undergoes an experimental procedure to literally separate the work and non-work sides of his memory, but things naturally begin to spiral out of control.

John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken are just three of the recognizable faces lending support, and the footage certainly paints an interesting sci-fi picture with horror and thriller elements. Severance comes to streaming one month today on February 18, and the trailer has generated some instant curiosity.