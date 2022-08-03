Watch: ‘She-Hulk’ promo reveals release date moved to Thursdays

Thursdays are the new Wednesdays, court adjourned.

In a peculiar move by Marvel Studios and Disney Plus, the former has taken to Twitter to announce that the upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, originally scheduled for an August 17 premiere on the aforementioned platform, will now be releasing one day later on August 18.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of a promotional clip for the series, featuring shots of several characters slated to appear whilst cheekily dubbing it a “must she show.”

The peculiarity of the decision is not within the decision itself, but rather from some of the bizarre reactions to something egregiously mundane.

Some have speculated that the decision to move the Marvel show’s episode release day to Thursday came from not wanting to overlap with any weekly releases for Star Wars content, as was the case with Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Others reminisced about the pre-Loki days when we got new episodes of MCU shows on Fridays.

The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans, of whom many are her clients. When she develops Hulk-like superpowers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, Jennifer must undertake the perilous task of balancing her work, romantic, and personal life with the added nuance of being a superhero. Charlie Cox is also set to reprise his role as Daredevil, a return that has fans buzzing about the series more than ever.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases to Disney Plus on August 18.