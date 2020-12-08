Watch: First Teaser Trailer For Silence Of The Lambs Sequel Series Clarice

Well, it’s not more Hannibal, but a new TV series based on the Hannibal Lecter universe created by Thomas Harris is on its way.

CBS has revealed the first teaser trailer for Clarice, a period sequel to the Oscar-winning Silence of the Lambs that follows FBI agent Clarice Starling. And just like the movie and the novel before it, the promo makes use of the iconic butterfly motif.

Clarice takes place in 1993, coming one year after the events of the aforementioned film. Rebecca Breeds (The Originals) will tackle the iconic role that was memorably played by Jodie Foster in Silence, as well by Julianne Moore in 2001 sequel Hannibal. The rest of the cast, meanwhile, includes Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar), Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black) and Devyn A. Tyler (Fear the Walking Dead). Star Trek: Discovery producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin serve as EPs.

As per Deadline, Clarice is “a deep dive into the untold personal story” of the eponymous character who returns to work after a leave of absence following her encounter with Lecter and Buffalo Bill.

“Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her,” reads the synopsis. “However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Just like NBC’s Hannibal didn’t have the rights to feature Clarice, we probably shouldn’t be expecting the infamous cannibal to show up here. That’s probably for the best, too, as the shadow of the Bryan Fuller hit will likely be looming large over the series. We’ve been promised that it isn’t just another procedural show, though, and the above synopsis teases that it could offer just as interesting an exploration of the titular character as Hannibal did Lecter and Will Graham.

Let us know if you’re interested in catching the Silence of the Lambs sequel series when it debuts on CBS on February 10th by dropping a comment down below and watch this space for the full trailer, which will hopefully be here soon.