Though Joe and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo brothers, are perhaps best known today for helming some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best films, their next executive-produced project will put the lens on both DC and Marvel for Roku’s new original docuseries, Slugfest.

The streaming platform released a trailer Wednesday for the 10-part series, chronicling the storied rivalry between competing comic book publishers DC and Marvel over the years, which you can watch right here.

The show will be narrated by Kevin Smith, is set to release next week, and was reportedly originally developed for the now-defunct short-form video service Quibi back in 2019, Deadline reports.

The series took inspiration from the Reed Tucker-authored book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC. The series will include interviews, re-enactments, and a unique story from the companies complicated histories in each episode.

Though the Russo brothers are executive producing, the show will be directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, as well as being produced by Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhoool, and Jen Casey.

“Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love,” the Russo brothers said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics.”

Arguably, the rivalry between the two companies created the worldwide phenomenon of superheroes in the form that we are familiar with today, dominating almost every aspect of the media landscape with respective cinematic universes, extensive comic lore, and countless TV shows, books, toy lines, and other adaptations.

The Russo brothers‘ Slugfest arrives on Roku Dec. 24.