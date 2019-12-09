Watch [SPOILERS] Tragic Death Scene From Crisis On Infinite Earths

“Worlds will live, worlds will die. And the universe will never be the same.” So said Psycho-Pirate back in the closing moments of last year’s crossover “Elseworlds,” teasing us with what was to come in the next big Arrowverse event. And he certainly meant what he said, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has truly changed everything.

If you tuned in for tonight’s thrilling opener, you’ll know that a whole lot went down and honestly, we’re not even sure where to begin when it comes to digging into everything. But perhaps the most significant moment came when a beloved hero met their end, in what was a truly tragic scene.

Of course, we’re talking about Oliver Queen, who went down swinging against a mob of shadow demons. Clinging to life, Ollie was surrounded by some of his closest friends and passed away with Barry, Mia and more standing by him. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

And now, you can relive this heartbreaking moment via the clip above, which shows Oliver making his last stand. Just be sure to grab some tissues before you watch.

While Ollie may be gone, at least for the time being, the show must still go on and go on it will, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” returns tomorrow night with Part Two and it’s sure to be another epic hour, with the second installment bringing in Kevin Conroy’s Bruce Wayne, among other guest stars.

Will anyone else meet their end, though? That remains to be seen, but you can bet that the Arrowverse producers still have a ton of surprises hidden up their sleeves for us, so be sure to tune in for round two.