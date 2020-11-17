Watch: New Promo For The Stand Teases A Faithful Stephen King Adaptation

Three years ago CBS All Access announced that they were adapting Stephen King’s The Stand as a big-budget miniseries. King is on a long hot streak and doing justice to what’s often considered his magnum opus sounds like a smart move. Then came 2020 and suddenly a story about a highly infectious killer flu ravaging the world and changing civilization beyond recognition takes on a very different tone.

You have to imagine that CBS is worried that viewers may be a bit tired of hearing about killer flu by now. Whether those fears are justified or not, The Stand is certain to be the show everyone is talking about when it airs in mid-December and now, courtesy of a new promo, we have a better look at it. The footage underlines that King’s story isn’t just about the disintegration of society when 99.9% of people die, it’s about the immune survivors who are left to pick up the pieces.

The show is also not shying away from the supernatural aspects, with opposing figures Mother Abagail and Randall Flagg set to do battle for the souls of those remaining in the United States. I don’t want to spoil the book, but certain images in this promo tease that they’re going all of way with the book’s plot. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some other surprises along the way, as King is writing a new ending for the show.

Earlier this year, King hinted that this may be informed by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying:

“When you hear reports that 100,000 or 240,000 people are going to die, you’ve got to take notice, and it is going to be bad. It’s bad right now. It’s brought the economy to a complete stop. In a lot of ways, I mean, you see the pictures of Times Square or London, and you say, ‘It really is like The Stand.’”

The Stand will premiere on CBS on December 17.