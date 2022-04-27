‘Star Wars’ Counts Down One Month Until ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ in New Promo

A new promo has been released to mark the one-month countdown to the arrival of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney Plus.

Fans have been hoping to see Ewan McGregor return as the iconic Jedi for the better part of two decades, so it’s a little surreal to know that Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus in exactly one month. Not only that, but the series lands with a bumper two-episode premiere, so supporters of a galaxy far, far away will have cleared their schedules a long time ago.

So far, the Mouse House and Lucasfilm have opted for the drip-feeding approach when it comes to revealing plot information, but it’s hard not to get excited at the mere prospect of seeing McGregor’s Obi-Wan clutching a lightsaber for the first time in forever, and that’s without mentioning Rupert Friend teasing all sorts of potentially earth-shattering cameos.

There isn’t a huge amount of new footage on display in the promo, but the combination of blockbuster action, fan service, and recognizable iconography is more than enough to ensure social media will be watching this one on repeat for the rest of the day.

Disney’s panel at CinemaCon is expected to begin imminently, so there may be an air of strategy around the release of a brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi spot right before things get underway. That might just be wishful thinking, but even if it is, it’s reassuring to know that we’ve only got one more month to wait until the most anticipated small screen Star Wars project yet arrives.