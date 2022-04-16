‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star teases ‘wonderful cameos’ in a ‘thrilling ride’

Disney and Lucasfilm could have shown and told us nothing about upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it would still be arguably the most hotly-anticipated Star Wars project to come along since The Force Awakens, thanks solely to the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi.

Of course, the first teaser trailer sent the internet into a state resembling meltdown when it first arrived, while the various promotional materials we’ve been gifted since then have done a fantastic job of outlining that Obi-Wan is seeking to deftly blend fan service and nostalgia with new characters, locations, and storylines.

Despite some mild backlash to his character’s design, Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor is shaping up to be a formidable villain, as well as being the latest animated favorite to make the jump into live-action. Speaking to HeyUGuys, the actor obviously wouldn’t be drawn on specifics, but he teased that Obi-Wan is poised to deliver everything fans have been expecting to see and then some.

“If it’s possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be. I think [the series] is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon. I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films. You know, we can’t obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part. And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can’t tell you, but Easter eggs galore… Yeah, it’s a thrilling ride.”

Plenty of familiar faces and recognizable iconography has been revealed so far, so we’re both curious and very excited to see what other surprises Obi-Wan Kenobi has up its sleeve.