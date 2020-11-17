Watch: Final Supernatural Trailer Teases Upcoming Series Finale

Here we go, guys. After 15 years, which equates to 326 episodes, Supernatural has finally reached the end of the road. This Thursday, the record-breaking series – which has starred Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as the Winchester brothers from the very beginning – comes to a close. And above you can check out a promo which teases how it’s all going to wrap up.

Episode 15×20 is titled “Carry On,” obviously a reference to the series’ iconic sort-of theme song, “Carry on Wayward Son.” As directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb, the two showrunners, the plot is being kept tightly under wraps and this 20-second trailer certainly doesn’t give anything away. Neither does the brief official synopsis, which reads: “After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things,”

If you’re wondering what the “two-hour series finale event” is that the promo refers to, The CW is airing a two-hour programming block with an hour-long retrospective documentary titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, preceding the actual final episode. Like the promo promises, fans will get to relive the highlights of the past decade and a half before seeing how it all concludes.

Of course, season 15’s story arc was actually completed in last week’s penultimate installment, “Inherit the Earth,” with Team Free Will succeeding in defeating Chuck AKA God. This week, then, will be “a little bit more of an old-school episode,” according to Dabb. SPN has always nailed it with its extra special standalone outings, so this is probably the smartest way to go with the finale. Jared Padalecki has even called it his favorite of the show’s entire run.

Don’t miss the Supernatural finale, with the two-hour event kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on The CW this Thursday, November 19th.