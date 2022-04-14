Watch: Temuera Morrison gifted with Gaffi stick and shows off skills
Temuera Morrison, aka Boba Fett, is no stranger to special Star Wars moments. This is the man that survived being eaten alive by a Sarlacc after all. However, he’s now found a new way to delight his fans when he was presented with a gaffi stick from the Sons of Obi-Wan.
Someone caught it all on video and honestly it’s a delight to watch. Morrison is well trained in martial arts and also incredibly in shape, so it’s no surprise he was able to handle the stick like he was ringing a bell.
A fan presented Morrison with the stick at the Supernova convention in Australia, saying it was a “full combat gaffi stick” but squishy on the ends so no one would get hurt if they got stabbed.
Morrison accepted the gift with a “wow, thank you very much” and then asked people to clear out of the way so he could demonstrate some skills.
He twirls it masterfully with a pretty intense and hilarious look on his face. He then thanks the group and reminds them that the force is within us all.
For the uninitiated, the gaffi stick is a weapon used by the Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. It’s still not known whether The Book of Boba Fett will return for a second season, but odds are pretty high we’ll see the character in the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian.
It may even be a situation where we’ll see a second season after The Mandalorian‘s third season is completed.
The Book of Boba Fett is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.