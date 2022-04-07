Watch: ‘The Baby’ trailer reveals HBO’s latest horror comedy series

HBO Max has debuted the first trailer for upcoming horror-comedy series The Baby, which follows Michelle de Swarte’s character Natasha as she unexpectedly winds up responsible for a child, but things get more complicated when strange happenings begin to take place, and there’s no prize for guessing who could be responsible.

In the first-look footage, we get a glimpse at the tone and story of the show. The visuals highlight how The Baby isn’t holding back the darker side with a ton of violence teased in the footage, something that’s been further outlined in the official synopsis you can read below.

“The new limited series blends horror and comedy in a surrealist study on motherhood. When a controlling baby with violent powers mysteriously lands in Natasha’s lap, she must figure out how to wrestle her life back: She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.”

Swarte will star alongside Sinead Cusack, Isy Suttie, Shvorne Marks, and Amira Ghazalla. The Baby was created by Sian Robins and Lucy Gaymer, and is a co-production between Sky Productions and HBO produced by Sister Pictures.

Directors include Nicole Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat, and Ella Jones, while the writing staff features Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King, and Sophie Goodhart.

If you’re eager to catch the streaming service’s latest genre-bending episodic exclusive, then you’ve only got until April 24 to wait, with the eight-episode run airing weekly on WarnerMedia’s platform.