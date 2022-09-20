Watch: The blue blur returns in first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’

If you’ve paid attention to anything Sonic the Hedgehog-related only in the last few years, you may be forgiven for not knowing that he originated in the realm of video games.

This, of course, is an oversimplification; the internet would most likely come for one’s head if they were to make that mistake, but the essence of the statement remains; with the wildly successful live-action films coming out of Paramount Pictures, plus the oddly entertaining Sonic Boom television show that pulled off the incredulous feat of passable meta-humor, the titular cerulean mammal has found most of his recent success on screens without controllers.

And Netflix is hoping to cash in on this new frontier with Sonic Prime, a brand new, original animated series that just graced us with its first trailer earlier today.

He'll shatter your world.

SONIC PRIME is available on Netflix Winter 2022! pic.twitter.com/0bjk8hB6xP — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 20, 2022

Armed with a computer-animated aesthetic that captures the best of modern Sonic, the trailer teases a clash with fan-favorite antihero Shadow the Hedgehog, and a multiversal war with Sonic’s archnemesis, Dr. Eggman.

The series, which will consist of 24 episodes, will follow Sonic on a high-stakes, higher-octane adventure in which a mysterious event shatters the barriers between universes. Sonic, being Sonic, takes it upon himself to restore balance to the multiverse, seeking redemption by rescuing the friends he once took for granted.

Deven Mack (Grossology, Bakugan: Battle Planet) is set to provide the voice for the blue blur, while other voice actors such as Ashleigh Ball (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic), Shannon Chan-Kent (Death Note), and Brian Drummond (Dragon Ball Z) have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Sonic Prime will speed into Netflix queues this December.