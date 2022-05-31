Watch: ‘The Boys’ shares inspirational new Soldier Boy PSA

With The Boys season three dropping on Amazon Prime Video later this week, the official Twitter account for the satirical superhero show is already getting viewers introduced to its newest character, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

The official Twitter account for The Boys released a behind-the-scenes clip of a public service announcement of Soldier Boy, in character, being the foul-mouthed antithesis of his public image that purports to be against people doing drugs.

Between takes, we see Soldier Boy getting enraged by a coffee being hot instead of iced, taking a pull from a liquor flask, and proclaiming, “If taking drugs is uncool, I’m the most uncool motherf–ker on the planet!”

The video, presented as an archival PSA, is a knowing nod to Marvel, with the Twitter account’s caption: “This your Captain, America?”

In 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Chris Evans’ Captain America makes a cameo in a series of PSAs couched in the context of a high school related to gym class, getting detention, puberty, and the value of patience. Given the caption and The Boys’ generally satirical nature, we’re confident this Soldier Boy PSA is a riff on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Monday, the official Twitter account for Vought International, the fictional pharmaceutical company responsible for creating Supers in the world of The Boys, released the finished PSA urging viewers that “real heroes don’t use drugs” in a clip that would not be out of place on a TV screen during the peak of 1980s War on Drugs ads.

Going through our vaults, we discovered this lost footage of America's greatest hero, Soldier Boy. On this day, we salute the sacrifices made by the few, for the benefit of the many. Let’s all heed his important reminder: real heroes don’t use drugs. pic.twitter.com/6ZOtNzE9id — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 30, 2022

The Boys season three hits Prime Video Friday, June 3.