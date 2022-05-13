Watch: The galaxy is against Old Ben in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ TV spot

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now just two weeks away, and fan anticipation is reaching boiling point. Until recently, the notion that we’d see Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan meeting Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader in the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope would have seemed like the ravings of a mad man. But very soon it’ll happen before our eyes.

To mark the impending release and keep those hype fires white-hot, the official Star Wars UK Twitter has posted a new teaser. Check it out:

When Obi-Wan Kenobi lands, it’ll have been a long time coming. This is effectively Disney and Lucasfilm’s second stab at the show, with the first having been canceled days before it was supposed to begin shooting. This was apparently down to script problems, with the core idea of Obi-Wan protecting Luke as a baby deemed too similar to The Mandalorian.

The show was then completely reformulated, which is when the headline-grabbing notion of featuring Darth Vader came to be. It remains to be seen whether Vader’s return is a good idea or not: after all, it slightly spoils the pair’s reunion in A New Hope if they fought off-screen previously without mentioning it.

Quibbles aside, this is obviously unmissable stuff for every Star Wars fan and will be the new jewel in Disney Plus’ crown. Here’s hoping that the first episode will capture the charisma and gravitas that made McGregor one of the major positives of the prequel trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on May 27.