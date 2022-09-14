Watch: ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Collection 10 is here to make everything better

It’s been a tough few weeks (decades?) but luckily Netflix has a sure fire way to improve your mood with some good old fashioned British baking action with the return of The Great British Baking Show Collection 10.

The popular show is back for its tenth outing and things are more baker-y than ever. “On your marks, get set — bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more,” the caption for a new trailer said.

“From across Britain, thousands of the best home bakers applied, but just twelve have made it,” the narrator in the video says with effortless British charm. “Over the next ten weeks they’ll face 30 brand new challenges designed to put every bit of their baking ability to the test.”

This season of the show looks just as soothing and deliciously frantic as fans of the show have come to expect over the years. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to scrutinize every choice and oversee the culinary baking contest. Actors Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas preside over the festivities as hosts of the show. There are also a ton of laughs and levity, at least in the preview.

Like previous seasons, a dozen bakers will face off with baking challenges and one will be eliminated every week until only one baker is left standing. The show will continue the winning formula demonstrated in past seasons: each episode will have three challenges.

This first challenge is the signature challenge, in which bakers are tasked with creating their own version of a judge-selected dish. The second challenge, the technical, requires all bakers to follow the same recipe, and for the third, showstopper challenge, bakers are given boundaries and must create something epic.

The Great British Baking Show Collection 10 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 16.