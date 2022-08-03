Amazon may be taking us to one of the most epic periods in the history of Middle-earth, but at the end of the day, every great Tolkien adventure needs a fellowship, and for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, this company involves the coming together of very unlikely allies.

Centering around the Second Age of Arda and involving events such as the forging of the rings of power and the War of the Last Alliance, the new adaptation takes place a few thousand years before the events of Peter Jackson’s cinematic trilogy and depicts the fictional civilizations of Middle-earth at the pinnacle of their power and influence.

From the Elvish realms of Lindon, where Gil-galad the High King of Noldor presides, to the island of Númenor which hosts the greatest kingdom of men the world has ever seen, to the endless pits of Khazad-dûm where the Dwarves delve “too greedily and too deep,” The Rings of Power is all about showing the golden age of Middle-earth and how these races worked together to fight back against the evil of Sauron the Deceiver.

That sense of camaraderie is something that this new behind-the-scenes featurette highlights, with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, joined by the rest of the cast, selling you Amazon’s ambitious take on the grand tale of Middle-earth.

Every good quest needs a fellowship. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/iEbO7D3GRR — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 3, 2022

The story starts with a younger Galadriel going on a search to root out the evil that still resides in Middle-earth, though according to J.D. Payne, she was never going to do it alone.

“From the beginning, we knew she couldn’t do this alone,” he says. “Every good quest needs a fellowship.”

The new Fellowship will make its debut when The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on Sep. 2.