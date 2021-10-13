Watch This Hilarious Squid Game Parody Starring Tobey Maguire

You can’t escape Squid Game these days, whether it’s people talking about the show, news outlets analyzing the show, or people creating amazing parodies featuring unlikely pop culture characters (here’s a good one starring Toy Story toys).

The latest parody is surprisingly hilarious. It’s a mashup of Tobey Maguire in different Spider-Man scenes pasted into pivotal Squid Game. It shouldn’t work at all, but for some reason it really does.

The clip comes courtesy of Instagram handle tobeymmemes, an account with more than 45,000 followers.

In the clip, Maguire plays the deadly red light, green light game from the show, but he zaps the killer robot’s eyes with web fluid and coasts past the line. Then he laughs when the rest of the contestants are shot down.

It gets wackier from there. The clip shows some real comedic timing and it’s almost too fun to spoil what happens.

Maguire has been in the news quite a bit lately following news that he’s going to appear alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

In the movie, Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man is revealed and he seeks out Dr. Strange to see if he can use his magical powers to reverse the identity revelation.

Strange messes up and inadvertently unleashes a slew of Spider-Man characters from the past, including those from the pre MCU days, when Maguire played the character.

That movie is slated for a December 17 release.

Even Fox Sports got in on the Squid Game parody parade. On Fox NFL Sunday, different franchises get ridiculed for their “disastrous” four-week starts.