Check Out This Creepy Toy Story/Squid Game Mash Up

Ever since Squid Game was released last month, it’s been all over the media landscape. The show is a bonafide phenomenon, breaking streaming records and quickly becoming one of the most popular shows of all time.

Now we’re starting to see the inevitable parodies roll in. The latest eye-opening parody mashup comes from Mark Cannataro Films, a content creator based in Toronto that specializes in 3D animation.

The film features Toy Story characters participating in the “Red Light, Green Light” game from the show.

All of the Toy Story favorites are here, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Potato Head, and Bo Peep. They run the gauntlet while bad guys like Zurg and the little green army men fire darts to eliminate them. Sid, the bad kid from the movies, wears a mask like the Front Man before revealing his signature braces-filled snarl while Red Light, Green Light, a Limp Bizkit song, plays in the background. It’s fairly creepy.

The parodied scene is the first shocking, brutal section of the show, where a large number of people playing the game are suddenly murdered, and the stakes of the situation they’re in become unavoidably clear. Fortunately, the Toy Story version is more innocuous, trading out foam darts for life-taking bullets.

Mark Cannataro Films has done other videos with characters from the Super Mario universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Batman.

Anyone who’s now wishing there was more spooky Toy Story action for Halloween is in luck — Toy Story of Terror is currently available to stream on Disney+. Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.